UniPro Foodservice 2022 Executive Conference a Huge Success

ATLANTA – The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida, was the site of UniPro’s 2022 Executive Conference, with hundreds of UniPro Members and elite Suppliers in attendance. The conference was held from February 28 to March 3, 2022, and included presentations from industry leaders and business experts, networking opportunities, and other business-building activities. Presentations focused on topics critical to running a successful business in today’s environment including industry updates, panel discussions, supply chain solutions, Washington, D.C. insights, cyber security techniques, diversity plans, leadership strategies, and more.

“This conference underscored the need for industry leaders to meet in an environment conducive to sharing ideas and planning for future success. Our Executive Conference is one of the most eagerly anticipated events among our Member and Supplier communities,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

UniPro will be conducting its 2022 Fall Conference from April 11 to April 13 at the Chicago Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

About UniPro

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest network of more than 400 independent foodservice Distributor Members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro Distributor Members service Operators in all segments of the foodservice market.