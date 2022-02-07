UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce Stewart Distribution in Blackshear, Georgia has joined the cooperative effective January 1, 2022.

The company that bears the family name celebrates its 100th anniversary and is in the fourth generation as a family business. Their customer, delivery, and warehouse services make them a preferred, full-line convenience store distributor offering over 10,000 items to locations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.

“We have full online ordering and reporting for all items and stores and fulfill our customer needs weekly within a 24-hour turn-around. Our product mix covers the entire gamut of a Convenience Store. We strive to be a top supplier of our industry, carrying the latest and greatest to ensure our customers have top-performing stores. With over 10,000 SKUs, we guarantee to meet and exceed your expectations. We pride ourselves on a diverse customer base and employment opportunities. We work hard to serve you, 100 years and counting.”

Website: https://stewartdistribution.com/

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors’ service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2021.