UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has added a new member to its roster:

We are pleased to announce that effective June 1, 2020, Medosweet Farms, Inc., headquartered in Kent, Washington with a warehouse and distribution center in Portland, Oregon, is joining UniPro. Since 1975, Medosweet has provided full-service distribution of sustainable, locally-sourced fresh and frozen dairy products to foodservice businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest. Their product offerings have expanded into more foodservice items to include other premium non-dairy food items. Market segments served from the Canadian border to Eugene, Oregon include hotels, bakeries, restaurants, coffee bars, food processing companies, grocery retailers, and institutions (hospitals, assisted living facilities, schools, and universities).

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro’s member distributors service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.