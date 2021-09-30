UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that they have added a new Member, La Sultana Distribution Inc.

La Sultana Distribution Inc. is a family-owned company established in 2014 that focuses on the growing Hispanic and Mexican foodservice market in Houston and surrounding areas.

La Sultana continues to aggressively grow in the marketplace and carries over 2,500 products distributed from their 20,000 square foot warehouse in Needville, TX. La Sultana Distribution Inc. “believes in doing business the old fashion way with a handshake. We maintain personal contact with all our customers as their family is our family.”

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors’ service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2020.