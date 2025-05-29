UniPro Foodservice Adds New Member

ATLANTA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that Labrada Distributors, Inc. has joined UniPro.

Founded in 1972, Labrada Distributors has grown from a small family operation into one of Puerto Rico’s leading food distributors. Serving over 1,500 customers across the island and the Virgin Islands, the company specializes in products for pizzerias, bakeries, and delis.

About UniPro Foodservice:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 475 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice. UniPro today is a combination of 15 former groups that have merged and come together over the years providing unified strength and independent solutions to all our Members and partners.

www.uniprofoodservice.com