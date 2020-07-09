UniPro Foodservice Adds Several New Members

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that they have added several new members to their roster effective July 1st:

NCD-National Convenience Distributors, the parent company of HLA Distributors, J. Polep Distribution Services, and Allen Brothers Wholesale Distribution, is now a UniPro Foodservice member in total. Now, under one parent company Palm Beach Capital Fund III L.P., NCD is forming the fifth-largest wholesale distributor for the convenience industry. J. Polep has been a long-standing Member of UniPro, but Allen Brothers and HLA are both new to UniPro.

BGA Wholesale Distributor (dba Bermuda General Agency and BGA), headquartered in Bermuda, is joining UniPro. Since 1922, BGA has provided full-service distribution and services in a variety of businesses they own. They have a strong base of foodservice business but have made recent investments to expand it exponentially.

Nature’s Produce, headquartered in Vernon, CA, is joining UniPro. Since 2000, Nature’s Produce has provided produce to all of southern California with a growing base of non-produce items in dairy, frozen, disposables, and grocery items to further service their diverse clientele from their fleet of 60+ multi-temp vehicles.

Sunrise Produce Company, headquartered in Fullerton, CA, is joining UniPro. Since 1991, Sunrise Produce has provided produce to all of southern California with a growing base of non-produce items in specialty, dairy, refrigerated, grocery, etc. to further service their diverse clientele from their fleet of 50+ multi-temp vehicles.

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro’s member distributors service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.