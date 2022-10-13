UniPro Foodservice Announces Jim Clark as new VP of the Partners Plus Program

We are pleased to announce that Jim Clark has accepted the newly created position of Vice President Partners Plus. Partners Plus is an enhanced marketing program designed to accelerate growth with our diverse distributor Members and our growing number of Partners Plus Suppliers. Partners Plus replaces our highly successful, long-running ProForma Marketing program with over 20 new value-added components and strategies to further drive mutual growth. UniPro continues to strive to be an innovative leader in the industry and further differentiate our Members.

Jim has had a long, successful career in foodservice, beginning in foodservice distribution with PYA Monarch and transitioning to the Supplier side with over 30 years with such companies as HJ Heinz, Sara Lee Hillshire, and Handy Seafood. Jim will serve as the UniPro lead under the program, tying in all facets of the cooperative to execute the Partners Plus programs.

Jim will report directly to Scott Strull, Executive Vice President of Strategic Business Units at UniPro. “We’re thrilled to have someone of Jim’s caliber and experience join UniPro Foodservice, especially to help lead this important and elevated position within UniPro,” stated Strull.

About UniPro:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With more than 400 Members, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry.

www.uniprofoodservice.com