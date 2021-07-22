UniPro Foodservice Announces New Executive Vice President of Category Management

ATLANTA, GA. – UniPro Foodservice, Inc. announced that Kevin Piscitello will join the company as Executive Vice President, Category Management, effective July 26, 2021. Piscitello will assume the full responsibilities of the position beginning in January 2022, upon the retirement of current Executive Vice President, David Huch, in December 2021

Piscitello will oversee all Supplier program management and relationships, Quality Assurance, Private Brands and Titled Sales functions. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Bob Stewart.

“Kevin joins the executive team with 30 years of extensive sourcing, category management, marketing and general management experience with Sysco which will serve our Members and Supplier well into the future,” said Bob Stewart. “He will be instrumental in driving our strategic plan forward and deliver our company mission of providing essential products, services, and support so our members can effectively compete and win in the marketplace.”

Most recently, Piscitello served as General Manager for Sysco’s European Import business in Arlington Heights, IL, where he was responsible for supplying the company’s operating companies with their import product needs from around the globe.

About UniPro Foodservice, Inc.: UniPro Foodservice has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2020.