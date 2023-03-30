UniPro Foodservice Honors Key Distributor Members at Annual Spring Conference

ATLANTA – The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center, Nashville, Tennessee, was the site of UniPro’s 2023 Spring Conference, with more than 1,200 people in attendance.

At the annual Awards Luncheon, UniPro recognized its key Distributor Members. “Our Distributor Members are the lifeblood of our cooperative, and we welcome the opportunity to recognize those Members who have demonstrated outstanding growth and support of our initiatives,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

Twelve UniPro Members were recognized for their exceptional accomplishments and growth, for their dedicated participation in all UniPro programs, and their strong commitment to the UniPro organization. The 2022 UniPro Key Distributors of the Year are:

Ace Endico – Brewster, NY

Avalon Foodservice, Inc. – Canal Fulton, OH

B&B Food Distributors, Inc. – Terre Haute, IN

CRS OneSource – Owensboro, KY

Curtze Food Service – Erie, PA

FoodPro – Frederick, MD

Jake’s Finer Foods – Houston, TX

John Gross & Co., Inc. – Mechanicsburg, PA

Julius Silvert, Inc. – Philadelphia, PA

Merchants Export, Inc. – West Palm Beach, FL

NATCO Food Service – Reserve, LA

Renzi Foodservice – Watertown, NY

Following the Key Distributor Awards, the UniPro Member of the Year Award for 2022 was presented. The award recognized the winner’s overall results compared to the prior year, their commitment to the UniPro organization and dedicated participation across all programs, and their impact on the foodservice industry. And the award was presented to:

2022 UniPro Member of the Year: BiRite Foodservice – Brisbane, CA

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With over 350 Member companies, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry. www.uniprofoodservice.com