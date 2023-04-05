UniPro Foodservice Honors Key Suppliers at Annual Spring Conference, Smithfield Culinary Named Supplier of the Year

ATLANTA – More than 1,200 people attended UniPro’s 2023 Spring Conference, which was held at The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

At our annual Awards Luncheon, we honored our key Suppliers for outstanding achievements in our industry. “Our Suppliers have demonstrated the value of working as true partners who are invested in the growth of our cooperative. These awards recognize their commitment and unwavering support,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

The Supplier of the Year Awards recognize those companies who’ve achieved growth compared to the prior year, their commitment to the UniPro organization and dedicated participation across all programs, and their impact on the foodservice industry.

The 2022 UniPro Supplier of the Year Awards were presented to the winners in their respective categories:

Bakery: Rich Products

Canned – Red Gold

Center-of-the-Plate – Smithfield Culinary

Disposables/Chemicals – R3

Exclusive Brands – Smithfield Culinary

Frozen – McCain Foods

Grocery/National Brands – Sugar Foods

ProForma – General Mills

Refrigerated/Perishables – Schreiber Foods

Seafood – High Liner Foods

The final award and most prestigious Supplier award was the 2022 UniPro Supplier of the Year. There is a stringent list of criteria used in determining the winner; the winner of this award exhibits the highest standards of professionalism in the foodservice industry. UniPro was pleased to recognize the following winner:

2022 UniPro Supplier of the Year: Smithfield Culinary

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With over 350 Member companies, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry. www.uniprofoodservice.com