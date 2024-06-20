UniPro Foodservice Inc. and Pepper Announce Expanded Partnership to Drive Growth in eCommerce Digital Ads Program

UniPro Foodservice and Pepper are delighted to announce a stronger partnership to offer its Members and Suppliers more access to new digital marketing channels to drive direct growth with our Members’ operators. This joint program will allow UniPro Suppliers and our Members to launch/run targeted demand-generation campaigns, including native ads, search keyword sponsorships, and samples.

Scott Strull, EVP Strategic Business Units at UniPro Foodservice, said, “We are collaborating with Pepper on this because their vision and tools match UniPro’s goal to provide Members with the best tools and resources to succeed. This partnership will further enable our Members to use innovative digital advertising solutions, driving growth and improving their competitive edge.”

Manufacturers benefit by promoting their products digitally, quickly increasing brand reach to complement their go-to-market strategies with our Members on the Pepper platform. Distributors gain market share by enabling manufacturers to drive sales growth opportunities exactly when operators are placing orders, increasing the chance of new product purchases.

Bowie Cheung, CEO at Pepper, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with UniPro Foodservice. The combination of our advanced digital advertising technology and UniPro’s extensive network of distributors creates an unparalleled opportunity for manufacturers to enhance their market reach and drive sales growth.”

About UniPro Foodservice

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 450 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice. UniPro today is a combination of 15 former groups that have merged and come together over the years providing unified strength and independent solutions to all our Members and partners.