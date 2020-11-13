UniPro Hosts Most Successful Virtual Conference to Date

UniPro Foodservice hosted one of its most successful conferences in the company’s history. UniPro’s Fall Virtual Conference was held from October 26 through October 29, 2020. Following the success of UniPro’s inaugural ProForma Virtual Conference that was held in August, the decision to proceed with a Virtual Fall Conference was a natural progression.

The virtual platform exceeded corporate projections, with a record 261 Member companies and 228 Supplier partners participating. The Virtual Conference format allowed for more appointments than ever before, with more than 13,000 appointments scheduled between 774 Member company attendees and 868 Supplier company participants. In addition to facilitating multiple, concurrent meetings, the virtual platform enabled Members and Suppliers to include more representatives in the Virtual Conference than would typically attend.

UniPro CEO, Bob Stewart, said “While the virtual platform allows us to accommodate far more Members and Suppliers than in a conventional format, it also allows greater access to product videos, webinars, and other collateral that is not as easily managed in a traditional conference format. We are extremely pleased with the feedback we’ve received and are grateful that we can continue to create opportunities to drive sales and profits for our valued Member companies and esteemed Supplier partners.”

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The cooperative comprises more than 400 Distributor Members operating from more than 850 locations. UniPro Members service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.