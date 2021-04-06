UniPro Hosts Virtual Spring Conference

UniPro’s Spring Virtual Conference was held from March 22 through March 25, 2021. UniPro hosted 250 Member companies and over 650 Supplier representatives from 145 companies. In total, 7,000+ appointments were booked over four days.

UniPro CEO, Bob Stewart, said “We have been very pleased with the success of our virtual conferences. Many of our Members and Suppliers have been able to include more personnel in their appointments to create meaningful dialogue and drive sales as we move toward bringing the industry back from the pandemic.”

UniPro will continue the virtual platform for the ProForma Conference, which will occur from June 22 to June 23, 2021. Plans are underway to return to an in-person event for UniPro’s Fall Conference, which will be held from October 18 to October 20, 2021, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida.

About UniPro:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The cooperative comprises more than 400 Distributor Members operating from more than 850 locations. UniPro Members service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.