UniPro’s 2022 ProForma Conference Generates Business-Building Opportunities

Almost 500 UniPro Members and ProForma Suppliers attended UniPro’s 2022 ProForma Conference, where attendees gained business-building ideas. The annual event took place June 20-22, 2022, at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk.

“The ProForma Conference enables key UniPro Members to meet with our elite ProForma Suppliers in an intimate setting. Attendees use this conference to learn about new business opportunities and to develop strategies to drive sales and profits through year-end,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

The three-day event included networking activities as well as a Supplier Showcase. UniPro Members gathered insights about new products, foodservice trends and business opportunities while meeting with each of the Suppliers during a 1½-day structured rotation. ProForma Suppliers shared unique ideas and strategies to help members maximize earnings potential.

UniPro will host its 2022 Fall Conference from October 17 – 19, 2022, at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About UniPro

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest network of more than 400 independent foodservice Distributor Members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro Distributor Members service Operators in all segments of the foodservice market.