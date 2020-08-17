United Fresh Releases Summer 2020 Fresh Insights for Foodservice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Summer 2020 issue of United Fresh’s Fresh Insights for Foodservice is now available. Sponsored by Produce Alliance, this quarterly report highlights on-trend foodservice applications for fresh produce in restaurants, at retail, in meal kits and more. This issue also addresses new circumstances brought-on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re encouraged by the passion and commitment of foodservice operators and supplier partners across the industry who are supporting their communities, implementing reopening strategies, and beginning to once again focus on new menu ideas and innovation,” said Andrew Marshall, United Fresh’s Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships. “We applaud those operators who have reopened safely, expanded take away and outdoor dining, and are already starting to plan for fall and winter menus.”

In this issue, the “In Season” section highlights trending summer produce, such as green beans, nectarines and seasonally inspired produce pairings for seafood entrees, including salads and salsas in summer and heartier root vegetables for winter dishes. The “On the Horizon” section covers specialty citrus, the versatility of cabbage, and various ways fresh produce is being used to add new flavors and visual appeal to a comforting breakfast favorite, oatmeal.

Also, the “Kids’ Table” section continues the focus on breakfast, detailing ways that operators adapt the morning menu for younger guests, while also looking at one of kids’ favorite fruits: strawberries. Additionally, this quarter’s “Chain Report” spotlights innovative produce-centric dishes from top restaurants chains, and includes special focus on mushrooms, cherries, and tomatoes. And finally, the “View From Above” section addresses what health means to consumers during the time of COVID-19, consumer preferences for immunity-boosting foods, and the benefits consumers are seeking from menus.

“This summer has been encouraging to see the hard-working foodservice sector develop new and creative ways of continuing to feed their customers,” said Sarah Grady, Manager, U.S. Strategic Supply Chain, McDonald’s Corporation and Chair of the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board. “It’s equally exciting that part of their focus is to bring in new and on-trend fresh fruit and vegetable options which not only introduce customers to new concepts, but also takes advantage of the innovations coming from fresh produce growers and providers.”

A webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19 at 3:00 pm EDT/12:00 am PT to further explore the data from this issue and to provide the industry with an opportunity to engage in conversation about the report. The webinar is presented by the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board and will be hosted on the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform. Register for free at www.unitedfresh.org.

This issue of Fresh Insights for Foodservice can be downloaded free of charge for United Fresh members, and is available in the Publications Library of the United Fresh website. For questions about the report, contact Andrew Marshall, United Fresh’s Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships at 202-303-3407. For questions about the data or content in Fresh Insights for Foodservice, contact Mike Kostyo at Datassential at [email protected]

