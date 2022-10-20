United Natural Foods and CoupDog Team Up to Invigorate Digital Coupon Experience for Grocery Retailers

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new relationship with CoupDog that will allow UNFI retailers to realize significant benefits from state-of-the-art digital coupon technology. CoupDog is a digital coupon provider specializing in innovative support to independent retailers as the industry transitions to a new standard Universal Digital Coupon.

As the largest publicly traded grocery wholesale distributor in North America, UNFI is focused on providing its customers with cutting-edge products and services to help them operate their stores more efficiently. The relationship with CoupDog, and their groundbreaking Blockchain technology, provides UNFI retailers access to an easy-to-use and reliable digital coupon that can be integrated into mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, or even printed on paper. CoupDog’s patented solution also fully supports the new 8112 Universal Digital Coupon format.

Coupons provide attractive value to consumers through discounts and deals and drive traffic to stores, especially as shoppers continue to face inflationary pressure and other economic concerns. Historically, retailers have had to balance these benefits with fraud concerns related to traditional coupons. CoupDog’s innovative technology addresses those concerns while making it simple and hassle free for consumers to discover and redeem valuable digital coupons from national, regional, and even emerging consumer goods companies. By leveraging its network of suppliers, UNFI will be able to enhance supplier marketing and merchandising while improving overall deals and offers. This, in turn, can help UNFI’s more than 30,000 customer locations drive increased participation in manufacturer-funded coupon redemption.

“Retailers rely on UNFI to help them discover what’s next, introduce them to new opportunities to drive growth and efficiencies, and deliver insights and expertise that help them succeed in their market. To that end, we’re excited to be working with CoupDog to unleash the latest in digital technology to redefine coupons for grocery retail,” said Chris Testa, President at UNFI. “Our focus is on solutions that empower retailers to grow and thrive while improving the customer experience for shoppers. These technologically advanced coupons not only deliver a more reliable and secure transaction, but they are also structured to reduce costs, improve cash flow, increase shopper loyalty, and drive retailer profits.”

CoupDog digital coupons easily integrate with a retailer’s point-of-sale, e-commerce, and marketing platforms to create a seamless omnichannel experience for shoppers. The complexity of coupon acceptance, validation, and redemption is completely managed by CoupDog, with no additional labor required from retailers. This should result in substantive cost savings when compared to other platforms. Additionally, integration with UNFI’s existing paper coupon clearing service facilitates a quick and seamless payment to retailers.

“We are very excited to be working with UNFI to empower independent grocers to deliver a modern, simple, easy-to-use digital coupon platform,” says Rob Balfour, Chief Executive Officer of CoupDog. “We are proud to provide these retailers with best-in-class promotional tools, allowing them to deliver compelling promotions and significant cost savings to their customers.”

UNFI Professional Services offers the most comprehensive suite of services and solutions for grocery retailers in the market today. With over 150 customizable solutions, UNFI Professional Services helps grocery retailers succeed by reducing operating costs, driving traffic, increasing basket size, and enhancing the customer experience. Services offered include pricing support, in-store shelf management, planograms, POS and cashier-less checkout technology, store remodels, and much more, helping retailers keep pace with the changing landscape of grocery and stay focused on what matters most: delighting customers to win in the market.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About CoupDog

CoupDog is a next-generation digital coupon platform delivering true innovation to the promotion ecosystem. CoupDog has combined a secure, scalable distributed ledger using Blockchain technology and integrated it with the latest mobile wallet platforms from Apple and Google, as well as Retailer Load2Card platforms. As a cloud-based promotion engine and system of record, CoupDog’s patented platform serves as the single source of truth for dispute-free processing and settlement. For more information visit www.coupdog.com.