United Natural Foods Expands Northeast Distribution Center Network

United Natural Foods Retail & FoodService October 7, 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced it has opened a 125,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, NH, expanding the Company’s overall capacity and ability to deliver a leading selection of products to support customer growth across the northeast.

The addition of the Londonderry facility will help UNFI expand its refrigerated capacity, relieve pressure at its Chesterfield, NH and Dayville, CT distribution centers, and help facilitate customer growth across the New England market, including the culinary business of one of its largest customers. UNFI continues to expand and optimize its distribution center network in its efforts to create an optimized, expansive, and high-quality food supply network, delivering for customers a robust national, regional, and local supplier portfolio. The facility completed its first outbound shipments to UNFI customers on Monday, October 3.

“The New England region is a vital and thriving marketplace and the opening of our new Londonderry facility acts as a complement to our other regional distribution centers enhancing our ability to deliver improved service levels for our customers,” said Mark Bushway, UNFI’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Londonderry strengthens our supply chain and helps deliver UNFI’s differentiated value proposition that helps our customers grow and thrive.”

UNFI currently has order selector and Class A driver job opportunities available at the Londonderry facility as well as across its entire network of 57 distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.unfi.com/careers-home.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening

Dollar General Corporation Retail & FoodService July 22, 2019

Dollar General welcomed employees, their families and local and state officials to celebrate the official grand opening of the Company’s 16th distribution center in Longview, Texas. At full capacity, the state-of-the-art Longview facility is expected to employ more than 400 people and support approximately 1,000 Dollar General stores.

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Growing Presence in DFW Area With New Logistics Centers

Fort Worth Business Press Retail & FoodService November 12, 2021

The Benton, Arkansas-based retailer announced Nov. 9 plans to build two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network — a 1,500,000 square-foot automated fulfillment center, set to open in 2023, and 730,000 square-foot automated grocery distribution center, set to open in 2024.

Produce

SpartanNash Invests $ 10M in Fargo Produce Distribution Center

SpartanNash Produce November 15, 2019

As part of its commitment to meet and exceed the ever-changing needs of today’s consumers, SpartanNash today celebrated the grand opening of its Fargo Produce Distribution Center. The 80,000-square-foot facility has the capacity for 1,600 items – including 300 organic items – and is solely dedicated to produce and floral distribution in order to provide the freshest and highest quality offerings available.