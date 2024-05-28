United Natural Foods Launches National Retail Media Network for Independent and Regional Grocers in Partnership with Swiftly

UNFI Media NetworkTM, powered by Swiftly, will enable brands to better connect consumers with tailored promotions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. –– United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is announcing the launch of the first-of-its-kind Retail Media Network for independent and regional grocery retailers across the United States. The UNFI Media NetworkTM (UMN), powered by Swiftly, a leading provider of innovative retail technology, tools, and solutions, is intended to bring cutting-edge retail technology solutions to UNFI’s extensive network of more than 30,000 retail customer locations and approximately 11,000 brand partners, to help them compete in an increasingly digital-first world.

UMN combines UNFI’s expansive scale and breadth of supplier offerings with Swiftly’s advanced technology platform, personalization engine, closed-loop reporting, and analytics capabilities. The goal of UMN is to empower UNFI’s retail customers to connect more meaningfully and personally with their consumers while simultaneously providing unique opportunities for UNFI suppliers to showcase their brands and build their brand equity. It is designed to enable retailers to reach their shoppers digitally while connecting to the industry’s largest collection of suppliers, who in turn, can take advantage of this platform to more effectively market directly to shoppers through the retailers in the network.

Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), highlighted, “UNFI’s partnership with Swiftly is formidable, offering an innovative solution to power both enterprise and independent grocer technology and retail media. UMN enables UNFI’s retail customers and suppliers to better compete in today’s retail marketplace, with an increasingly digital focus. We believe UMN, powered by Swiftly, will help us create compelling and sustainable value for our customers, suppliers, and shareholders.”

“We are thrilled to be pioneering a new chapter in the independent grocery retail channel alongside industry leader, UNFI,” said Henry Kim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Swiftly. “Over the years, Swiftly has earned a stellar reputation amongst key brands and retailers for its turnkey, industry-leading technology and proven success helping partners digitally transform their businesses. Leveraging Swiftly’s advanced technology platform, UMN will enable brands to reach tens of millions of consumers across the U.S. Additionally, retailers will gain access to the content provided by UNFI’s approximately 11,000 brand partners, enhancing their offerings, and driving engagement with consumers. Together, we are positioned to build one of the leading retail media networks in the U.S., one that is dedicated to ensuring the growth and success of today’s independent and regional grocers.”

Louis Martin, UNFI’s President of Wholesale, said, “We’re excited that our partnership with Swiftly is off to a strong start. We are already engaged with many of our customers and brand partners about the value we can bring to their businesses. UMN represents a new chapter in UNFI’s ongoing commitment to support the sustainable growth of all those that we serve.”

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly’s Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today’s crowded marketplace. To learn more visit www.swiftly.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include those described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 29, 2023, filed with the SEC on September 26, 2023, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company is not undertaking to update any information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances. Any estimates of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These estimates are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results.