United Natural Foods Names Ron Selders Its New President of Fresh

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced that Ron Selders has been named President of Fresh where he will lead the Company’s growth strategy for its deli, bakery, produce, and meat departments. These critically important store perimeter categories drive traffic and provide independent grocery retailers with choice, value and unique products that help differentiate them within their marketplace. Selders’ appointment is effective December 26, and he will report to Steve Dietz, UNFI’s Chief Customer Officer.

“Food retailers continue to invest in their fresh departments as they represent one of the most important growth areas in the grocery store, in addition to being a main driver in how retailers stand out against their competition,” said Dietz. “Ron has extensive experience in the fresh categories and working with the supplier community, and we expect this experience, combined with his strong understanding of customers’ operational expectations, to benefit our retail customers as they seek tailored solutions to enhance the consumer experience. He’s a proven leader and someone I’m confident will help our Fresh teams build and deliver an even stronger set of products and solutions for our customers going forward.”

Selders joined UNFI through the acquisition of Tony’s Fine Foods in 2014 and became President of the division in 2018. He had previously spent 18 years in leadership roles at Tony’s, helping grow the family-owned specialty deli distribution business across the West Coast. In 2021, Selders was promoted to UNFI’s Senior Vice President of Bakery & Deli where he led the respective sales, merchandising, and category management teams across the entire organization. During his UNFI tenure, Selders also helped lead the further expansion of Tony’s prepared foods and bakery and deli offerings across the country, as well as create a center-led specialty cheese department across the United States with initiatives such as the American Artisan program, which aims to bring smaller cheese producers greater visibility and sales opportunities within grocery stores.

With Selders promotion, current UNFI Vice President of Bakery & Deli, Jody Barrick, has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Bakery & Deli. Barrick joined UNFI through the acquisition of SUPERVALU and brings over 30 years of proven success leading the sales, merchandising and marketing functions of bakery and deli teams to the role. Barrick also serves on the executive board of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association.

“Large-scale changes to shopping and eating behaviors, especially as more meals are consumed in the home, have put a stronger focus on the perimeter of the grocery store and its offerings. These changes represent a tremendous opportunity for retailers, and I look forward to working with our fresh teams to deliver wide-ranging and innovative products to help our customers grow and thrive,” said Selders.

Selders holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from California State University, Sacramento.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.