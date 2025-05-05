United Natural Foods Supports Product Personalization and Transparency Through GreenChoice

GreenChoice’s innovative shelf tag program makes it easy to shop by health, diet, and other attributes, increasing sales and improving customer loyalty for grocery retailers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) announced that it has partnered with GreenChoice, PBC, the food intelligence company, to expand its offering of healthy shelf labels and healthy shopping technology, providing independent retailers with plug and play options to improve personalization and transparency on the shelf. GreenChoice’s shelf tags and white-label app enable retailers to help their customers easily find foods that meet their health needs and lifestyle values, which is especially relevant as consumers continue to prioritize health, wellness, and sustainability.

“GreenChoice’s shelf labels not only help shoppers identify and access healthy food options, but they also help retailers increase sales and gain trust and loyalty from their shoppers,” said Matt Eckhouse, President of UNFI Digital and Professional Services. “This is a great addition to our UNFI Digital and Professional Services offering, which helps grocery retailers differentiate their businesses and drive growth.”

GreenChoice, PBC provides nutrition and sustainability data solutions for the grocery industry, giving food retailers instant access to science-based food health and sustainability scores, as well as verified attribute data on over 1 million food products. Through UNFI’s new program, retailers have an easy way to help their shoppers navigate their assortments with shelf tags that highlight key product features, as well as GreenScores® – an evidence-based rating system that makes healthy choices easy. The food GreenScore® assesses and scores foods across science-based industry standards for nutritional density, ingredient processing, ingredient safety, and climate footprint. By scanning QR codes, shoppers can dig deeper into a food’s GreenScore® and get personalized recommendations for healthy alternatives when desired.

In addition to on-the-shelf product information, GreenChoice offers grocers a white-label mobile web application that lets their shoppers scan foods and search a store’s inventory for products that fit their dietary and health requirements.

“Across the United States, shoppers increasingly demand product transparency and healthier options. This is a big opportunity for food retailers to help identify the foods that match shoppers’ health and sustainability needs using a third party like GreenChoice,” said Galen Karlan-Mason, GreenChoice CEO and Founder. “We’re excited for UNFI retail partners to tap into GreenChoice’s food assessment and shopping technology, which has proven to drive measurable sales lifts while improving shopper satisfaction.”

UNFI Digital and Professional Services help grocery retailers differentiate their businesses with a portfolio of services and solutions that enable them to save money, improve operational efficiency, optimize their assortments, and drive sales. Solutions include credit card processing, equipment procurement, coupon processing, in-store shelf management, planograms, point-of-sale and frictionless checkout technology, store remodels, and much more. These offerings help retailers differentiate and compete in a dynamic marketplace.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

About GreenChoice

GreenChoice, PBC is a leading provider of nutrition and sustainability data and engagement solutions for the grocery industry. GreenChoice gives food retailers instant access to science-based food health and sustainability scores and verified attribute data on over 1 million food products with award-winning shelf-edge and e-commerce plugins to meet consumers’ changing health needs and values in-store and online. Google named GreenChoice one of the three “Best Apps for Good” in the U.S. GreenChoice is backed by Katapult and BonBillo Ventures, a member of Tufts Friedman School Food & Nutrition Innovation Council, an FMI Tech Finalist, and a Progressive Grocer GenNext Honoree. To learn more about GreenChoice, visit www.greenchoice.co.