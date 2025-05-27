United States House of Representatives Awards Catering Services Contract to Trade Center Management Associates

Washington, D.C. — Trade Center Management Associates, LLC (TCMA), a Drew Company, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new contract to provide catering services for the United States House of Representatives, an institution at the heart of American democracy, following a competitive procurement process. The contract will take effect in August 2025.

Under this agreement, TCMA (A Drew Company) will proudly oversee catered events for both House and non-House entities, serving a diverse range of banquet and meeting spaces throughout the Capitol Hill complex—playing a meaningful role in support of its important work on behalf of the nation.

With more than 30 years of experience in partnership with public authorities, TCMA (A Drew Company) is recognized for its expertise in hospitality, venue management, event planning, and delivering high-quality food and service. The company currently provides catering and event management for prominent institutions including the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center and the International Monetary Fund, among other public and private sector clients.

“We are honored to partner with the United States House of Representatives to elevate the dining and event experience for Members of Congress, staff, and guests,” said John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA. “Our team is committed to excellence—combining quality, variety, and creativity with the highest standards of cleanliness, safety, and service. We look forward to bringing our hospitality expertise to the Capitol Hill community and will take great pride in serving the ‘People’s House’.”

For more information about TCMA (A Drew Company) and its services, please visit https://drewcompany.com/hospitality/.

About Trade Center Management Associates/Drew Company

Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA), a subsidiary of the Drew Company, provides property and event venue management throughout the Greater Washington, DC region and is the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on behalf of the U.S. General Services Administration. Headquartered in Boston with offices in Washington, DC, Atlanta and Dublin, Ireland, the Drew Company is a leading development and property management company with a proven record for providing strategic and customized solutions for diverse clientele and excels in delivering unparalleled service and expertise in Real Estate Development, Leasing, Building Operations, Hospitality Services, and International Trade Promotion. For more information, visit drewcompany.com.