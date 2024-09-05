University of Missouri’s Christopher Daubert Takes Over as President of Institute of Food Technologists

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is proud to announce that Christopher Daubert, PhD, vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR), became IFT’s 85th President effective September 1, 2024. Previous IFT President, Sean Leighton, global vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory at Cargill, completed his one-year term on August 31, 2024.

Prior to joining the University of Missouri in 2017, Daubert spent more than two decades at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he served as head of the Food, Bioprocessing & Nutrition Sciences department, and director of the Food Rheology Laboratory. Daubert earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering from Penn State University and his PhD in agricultural engineering and food science from Michigan State University. He received distinguished alumnus awards from both institutions. He also conducted his post-doctoral research in food science at North Carolina State University.

“IFT brings together all of my professional interests – educating excellent students; creating healthy, safe and sustainable food products; and advocating for the importance and impact of the field of food science,” said Daubert. “I am humbled and grateful to take over as President of such an outstanding organization, and I look forward to leading with energy, integrity, and excitement for IFT’s future!”

Daubert is an IFT fellow and previously served as chair of the Food Engineering division. He was also a member-at-large of IFT’s Dogwood section in North Carolina. Daubert recently shared how growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania, home to the Hershey Company, impacted his interest in the food sciences.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome Chris Daubert as IFT’s 85th President as he joins a very prestigious list of renowned global food leaders,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. “Throughout his career, Chris has done an exceptional job shaping the future of food as both a food science leader across multiple prominent universities and as a longtime member of IFT. He is deeply respected for his commitment to drive meaningful change in food through science as well as preparing our next generation of food leaders for the challenges to come.”

Meanwhile, Bigelow Tea Vice President, Peggy Poole, PhD, has assumed the role of President-Elect and will become IFT President when her one-year term starts on September 1, 2025. Poole has over 40 years of experience in the food industry with companies such as Leprino Foods, HP Hood LLC, Kraft Foods, and Häagen-Dazs where she held various leadership positions in research and development, technical/regulatory affairs, and quality assurance.

Poole earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry/nutrition, as well as a Master of Science degree and PhD in food science from Rutgers University. She has been a member of IFT for 45 years and has served on the Chief Research Officers Council, as a judge for the IFT Student College Bowl, as well as serving as a reviewer for Feeding Tomorrow Fund’s Dr. Elwood Caldwell Graduate Fellowship.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to continue to serve IFT, an organization that has had a tremendous impact on my career and is special to me in so many ways. As a member, I have gained so many benefits including information sharing that fuels innovation and problem solving to continual learning opportunities,” said Poole. “I am also very excited about what the future holds for IFT. We face so many challenges, ranging from fundamental issues such as food safety, quality, and health, wellness and nutrition, to emerging concerns about sustainable agriculture, supply chain logistics, food security and access, and the utilization of data and digital technology. Together, I am confident we will reduce the risks and overcome those challenges.”

