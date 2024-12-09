Upscaling Ingredients to Stealth-Health: Industry Experts Reveal the Menu-Innovation Trends to Watch in 2025

New research reveals the top trends set to shake up American menus in 2025, with caraflex cabbage and functional plants stealing the spotlight, condiments like hot honey making waves, and food tourism content fueling a craving for authentic global flavors.

Following a challenging year of traffic slumps in 2024, the industry is set to make a moderate recovery in 2025. Alto-Shaam, the commercial kitchen technology innovator, has identified the emerging culinary shifts that are set to move into mainstream influence in menu management nationwide as hope appears on the horizon for the industry.

Using key data from foodservice insights leader Technomic and exploration of consumer trends, Alto-Shaam’s team of culinary specialists and menu management experts have identified the top five drivers of menu evolution in 2025:

Stealth Health & Super Foods

Gen Z is shaking things up, demanding healthier and more sustainable options compared to older generations, including an increase in alcohol-free drink choices. Research has found that growing health awareness has resulted in a focus on fresh and organic ingredients for those who are willing to splash out on premium products.

In response, Alto-Shaam’s culinary specialists predict that blended meat and alcohol-free options will spike on menus in the new year. Expect to see functional plants like burdock, angelica, and osha root popping up more frequently, adding a fresh, innovative twist to dishes. Similarly, veggies will increasingly appear at the center of the plate in place of meat, including caraflex cabbage, lion’s mane, maitake and oyster mushrooms, as well as avocado stealing the show.

Cultivating Global Connections

The rising popularity of food tourism is fueling consumer curiosity to experience authentic flavors from across the globe, with travelers taking to TikTok and Instagram to showcase their culinary adventures. The research suggests that this has driven a growing appetite for authentic cuisine, as evidenced by the rapid rise in the popularity of authentic Asian food way beyond its traditional communities, and the increasing demand for genuine Italian flavors, prepared as they are in Italy. Consumers are not only looking to fully embrace local cuisines, but they also want to understand the cooking skills and techniques used to prepare their meals.

Alto-Shaam’s team recommend that restaurant staff, including chefs, waitresses, waiters, and hosts, share this knowledge with customers to further feed their excitement and encourage social media promotion of their experiences.

Elevated Dining & Upscaling Ingredients

Alto-Shaam found that social media is also influencing consumer aspiration levels, driving them to new heights and sparking a surge in luxury dining as foodies chase high-end spots serving top-tier dishes. This includes the desire for high-quality ingredients, as a result of increased awareness and global food knowledge.

Kristina Bladecki, Executive Corporate Chef and Head of Culinary says: “Restauranteurs must carefully consider their ingredient quality choices and how these are presented through their menu planning and design in order to attract paying customers, while keeping economic factors and a diverse customer base in mind.”

High menu prices have been an issue in the industry in recent years due to inflation, resulting in a decline in traffic as diners wish to spend less. In 2025, operators can offer elevated foodservice experiences at more affordable prices through emphasizing value in LTOs to drive sales.

Harmonizing Heat

A desire for bold and complex sauces and spices has hit America in recent years. This follows a new love of customization, indulgence, and comfort in the US. The study predicts that condiments and spices are set to influence 2025 menus, with popular items including Gochujang, Hot Honey, and Honey Sriracha for those who want to balance some fire with a side of sweetness. Classics revamped or merged, such as honey miso and fermented hot sauce, and incredibly, dishes becoming spices, including pizza spice and pho spice, are also anticipated to meet consumer demand for punchy flavors with an innovative twist.

“Restaurateurs should get creative and utilize in-house ingredients to introduce new and exciting flavors to their menus. For example, popular hot honey which taps into the recent swicy trend, can be made with just honey, hot peppers and vinegar,” Kristina adds.

Diners are also expected to embrace the full complexity of peppers in 2025, with chiles such as the Goat’s Horn and the Aji Amarillo rising in popularity, offering a fruity-spicy flavor combination.

Limited time offers (LTOs)

Eating out has moved from a once a week or special occasion treat to the everyday norm as diners try to keep up with all the dishes at their convenience.

Increased LTOs will offer diners an affordable opportunity to enjoy eating out, making it more accessible for those who may have previously found inflated prices out of reach.

According to Technomic, more than half (52%) of consumers say the availability of LTOs is important when deciding which restaurant to visit, up from 48% in 2021, as consumers become more vigilant with their spending. With 50% of operators launching at least one LTO in the last year, it is highly encouraged this continues in 2025.

“LTOs are a great way to attract a diverse customer base, create buzz and excitement, and test impact. The research shows customers increase their spending when using LTOs, supporting wider commercial business objectives”, Kristina explains.

Changing consumer behaviors and therefore customer attraction strategies impact kitchen requirements, and businesses must be able to adapt and react. “With equipment solutions such as multi-cook ovens, chefs can cook multiple food items, using different techniques and temperatures all at once, allowing them to experiment with new trends, without losing workspace or investing in multiple new tools.”

To read Alto-Shaam’s study and discover the trends predicted to influence menu innovation and management in 2025 in full, visit the Alto-Shaam site here.

About Alto-Shaam:

Since 1955, Alto-Shaam have pioneered foodservice solutions that build customers’ confidence in their operations, allowing them to embrace innovative approaches and profitable opportunities.

Alto-Shaam develop cutting-edge kitchen solutions and technologies, with products including Combi Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens, and many more. Alto-Shaam also provides system of support for installation, training, culinary, and technical needs, to the US catering industry and beyond.

For more information about Alto-Shaam, visit: https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/about-us