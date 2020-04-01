US Foods Donates $ 2.5M in Food and Supplies For COVID-19 Hunger Relief Efforts

ROSEMONT, Ill.–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), a leading foodservice distributor, today announced it has donated $2.5 million dollars in food and supplies over the last four weeks to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations equate to more than 150 semitruck loads of product. US Foods worked with its longtime partner Feeding America and other local charitable organizations across the country to distribute food such as meat, dairy, and produce and other non-food supplies.

“US Foods has a long-standing commitment to supporting hunger relief efforts across the country,” said US Foods chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities in unprecedented ways, we’re proud to provide these much-need resources.”

“US Foods’ generous donation has helped Feeding America food banks provide food to children and families who need it most. We are incredibly thankful for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping to address the increased need that food banks are seeing in communities across the country,” said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America.

In addition to product donations, US Foods has also partnered with other key giving programs to help deliver product and pack meals to support those in need. The company recently teamed up with Chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill to support his efforts to provide food and income relief for workers impacted by restaurant closures in Chicago. The company is also working with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by Chef José Andrés, to aid the organization’s Chef Relief Team in the distribution and delivery of food and supplies across California, Arkansas and Washington, DC.

Since 2007, US Foods has donated more than 120 million pounds of food to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 28,000 associates and more than 70 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.