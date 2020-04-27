US Foods Expands Its “Make It Now” Platform to Help Restaurateurs Through COVID-19 and Beyond

ROSEMONT, Ill.–Under the banner of its longstanding “We Help You Make It” promise to foodservice operators, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today introduced an expanded series of resources and solutions to help restaurateurs adapt to changing industry needs and prepare for a successful and safe reopening.

“Our We Help You Make It approach has always been about helping operators succeed, and never has that been more important than it is today,” said Jim Osborne, senior vice president of customer strategy and innovation at US Foods. “Through weekly webinars and regularly updated tools and resources, we are helping operators support their employees and adapt their businesses so they can survive and in some cases, even thrive.”

”We’ve been able to help more than 10,000 operators, including US Foods customers and non-customers, with our resources and we expect this number to climb as more operators strive to get ahead of what’s next,” Osborne added.

In addition to webinars, virtual one-on-one consultations with the company’s Restaurant Operations Consultants and Food Fanatic Chefs, and a robust resource library, US Foods also offers support materials for restaurants and foodservice operations gearing up to reopen on its “Make it Now” site.

“The post-COVID dining experience will no doubt be different. Operators will need to consider new procedures and processes that will be critical to providing the right environment. To aid with these needs, we are assembling a full portfolio of solutions, such as enhanced sanitation needs, social distancing strategies for the dining room and new tools to support the operational changes our customers will need to make moving forward,” Osborne said.

A sampling of some of the resource topics found on the “Make It Now” site include:

Navigating the CARES Act and accessing financial resources

Best practices for calculating cash flow

How to ramp up takeout and delivery operations

How to create engaging social media content to stay connected with customers

Tips for pivoting to retail

Also launching today, is a special edition of the company’s Food Fanatics magazine. The issue explores lessons learned during COVID-19, what experts are predicting for the future and how restaurateurs can prepare to emerge from the post-pandemic period. You can view the special issue here.

Updates to the “Make it Now” platform are made regularly as industry needs and available information evolves. To view all of the available resources or connect with a US Foods expert, visit the company’s website here.

