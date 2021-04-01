US Foods Goes Virtual with Food Fanatics Live on April 7

ROSEMONT, Ill.–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today it will host its annual Food Fanatics Live event virtually on April 7, 2021. Members of the foodservice community from across the U.S. are welcome to register to gain powerful industry insights from guest speakers, including Jack Li, founder of Datassential, view live cooking demonstrations from Food Fanatics® Chefs to inspire menu innovation and participate in back in business breakout sessions.

“We are thrilled to host our first virtual Food Fanatics Live. The event promises to bring attendees condensed, impactful content, delivered in an entertaining and engaging manner, with plenty of opportunities for audience participation,” said Diane Hund, senior vice president of marketing, US Foods. “With pent-up consumer demand for dining out and travel, US Foods is here to help support restaurants get back to business as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be lifted,” added Hund.

The event agenda includes breakout sessions designed to offer operators solutions to today’s industry challenges, including restaurant relief funding, staffing and marketing. US Foods experts will share information, tips and techniques on how to:

Amplify kitchen efficiency, menu appeal and profitability

Prepare restaurant teams for capacity increases

Market to diners via digital marketing and social media channels

Welcome diners back into restaurants by streamlining menus to handle increased volume

Incorporate new and attractive menu items that align with consumers’ continued interest in sustainable products

Under the banner of its long-standing “We Help You Make It” promise to foodservice operators, US Foods continues to offer a variety of free online resources and tools aimed at helping restaurateurs adapt to changing industry needs. Resources include webinars, virtual one-on-one consultations with the company’s Restaurant Operations Consultants and Food Fanatic Chefs and a robust resource library on its “Make it Now” site.

The Food Fanatics Live event will take place on April 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. CT. Learn more details and register here.

