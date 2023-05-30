US Foods Highlights Corporate Social Responsibility Progress in 2022 Report

ROSEMONT, Ill.–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced today the release of the company’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. Within the comprehensive report, US Foods highlights 2022 progress across its sustainable product offerings, support for associates and communities, and initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. This report is the first to include progress against the company’s formal greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets as approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in December 2022 and showcases strong progress made in 2022.

“Last year was a transformative year for our CSR journey as investments in additional resources and processes drove business imperative sustainability initiatives, such as the development of our formal GHG emission reduction targets,” said Dave Flitman, CEO. “Throughout 2022, we made strong progress against all three of our CSR strategic focus areas – Products, People and Planet and we look forward to furthering our sustainability priorities and setting goals across the company, as well as deepening our engagement with our shareholders, customers and suppliers.”

The 2022 CSR Report uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Food Retailers & Distributors standard, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

US Foods 2022 CSR Report highlights include:

Products: Growing the portfolio of products that meet the company’s criteria for being local, sustainable or supporting well-being by working with suppliers to source and offer products with social or environmental benefits, as well as maintaining a continued commitment to food safety and quality.

Maintained year-over-year growth of the company’s local, sustainable and well-being product offerings, with a total of more than 2,600 differentiated products available today.

Continued to grow the number of Exclusive Brand sustainable products under the company’s Serve Good® and Progress Check® programs, with more than 950 products available today.

Continued to grow the number of Exclusive Brand products under the company’s well-being category, with more than 1,700 products available today.

Maintained the commitment to use 100% responsibly sourced palm oil and palm kernel oil in the company’s Exclusive Brand products.

People: Making a positive difference in the lives of associates and the communities the company serves by fostering an inclusive and dynamic workplace where associates can grow and thrive and by investing in communities through community giving and volunteerism.

Enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments by growing participation in the company’s Employee Resource Group program, which now includes more than 2,800 members.

Increased the company’s workforce and leadership diversity through development programs and improved hiring strategies.

Filled 47% of new or open leadership roles with women or people of color, exceeding the company’s goal to fill 40% of new or open leadership roles with diverse candidates each year.

Spent $723 million with nearly 500 certified diverse suppliers and more than $2.4 billion with over 2,600 small businesses across the U.S., an increase of more than 87% in spend with diverse suppliers and more than 84% in spend with small businesses since 2020. 1

Awarded more than $1.3 million in US Foods Scholars program scholarships to more than 67 students since 2017.

Planet: Engaging in best practices to improve the efficiency of the company’s facilities and fleet and to help reduce the environmental footprint of operations, including commitments to GHG reduction goals, as approved by SBTi in December 2022.

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 13% since 2019 in support of the company’s formal goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 32.5% by 2032 from a 2019 base year.

Reduced energy intensity by 10% since 2015.

Generated 12.4M kWh of electricity from active solar projects.

Converted all California broadline distribution centers from traditional diesel fuel to renewable diesel (RD) fuel.

Added 27 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to the fleet in support of the company’s commitment to add 90 CNG vehicles by the end of 2023.

Took first delivery of the company’s electric vehicle (EV) trucks in support of the company’s commitment to add 30 EV trucks to the fleet by the end of 2023.

To view the US Foods 2022 CSR Report, visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/csr.

1 Figures include trade and indirect spend with Tier 1 suppliers.

