US Foods Names First National Class of US Foods Scholars to Fuel Culinary Talent Pipeline for Operators

ROSEMONT, Ill. – US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced its 2024 class of US Foods Scholars. In a first for the company, US Foods expanded its signature US Foods Scholars program to applicants nationwide. This year’s class includes 18 impressive students, who represent 10 schools from across the country and are pursuing 2- or 4-year post-secondary degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, or business management. Students will receive a scholarship of $20,000 to support their continued education, as well as development opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 45% of operators report that they need more employees to meet customer demand1. The US Foods Scholars program launched in 2017 to provide financial support and hands-on learning opportunities to culinary and hospitality students seeking to bolster their academic and career development, and to contribute a meaningful solution to the talent shortage facing the restaurant and hospitality industry. Since its launch, the program has offered more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 100 students to help them achieve their educational goals and launch their careers. Currently, the program has more than 30 active US Foods Scholars working toward their degrees.

“The US Foods Scholars program is a testament to US Foods’ commitment to helping our customers and communities Make It. Beyond helping our Scholars attain their degrees, this program ensures the culinary and hospitality talent pipeline remains strong for our industry and our customers,” said Dave Flitman, US Foods CEO. “We’re honored to be a part of this incredible cohort’s journey and look forward to watching their future careers in the foodservice industry flourish.”

The 2024 US Foods Scholars scholarship recipients are:

Anna Lorena Masini Aleman , a culinary arts and hotel and restaurant management major at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Hometown: Goodyear, Arizona.

Brandy Amorosi, a culinary arts major at East Coast Polytechnical Institute University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Hometown: Buffalo, New York.

Ann Daigle ,a hospitality management major at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hometown: Bristol, Connecticut.

Carmela Defeo , a culinary arts major at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri.

Delaney Deuel ,a culinary arts major at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Hometown: Pillager, Minnesota.

Michael Goldmann ,a food business management major at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hometown: Plantation, Florida.

Camryn Kennedy ,a baking and pastry arts major at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Hometown: Medina, Ohio.

Teresa Kracht ,a culinary arts major at St. Paul College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Hometown: West St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sophia Lampros ,a baking and pastry arts major at Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Hometown: Monument, Colorado.

Taya Pierce , a hospitality major at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Hometown: Peoria, Arizona.

Irelynn Randall ,a culinary arts major at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon. Hometown: Albany, Oregon.

Emily Salinas , a baking and pastry arts and hospitality management major at Kendall College at National Louis University in Chicago, Illinois. Hometown: Chicago, Illinois.

Turner Schiel , a culinary science and product development major at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Hometown: Magnolia, Texas.

Kayden Uzzle ,a baking and pastry arts major at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hometown: Durham, North Carolina.

Francisco Vega ,a culinary arts major at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Hometown: San Antonio, Texas.

Treciana Walters , a culinary arts major at Monroe College in Bronx, New York. Hometown: Brooklyn, New York.

Morgan Willis ,a culinary arts major at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Hometown: Mona, Utah.

Reagan Wirrick,a hospitality management major at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Hometown: Pleasant Grove, Utah.

The US Foods Scholars program is administered with the support of Scholarship America and Careers through the Culinary Arts Program. All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need, and a personal essay.

To learn more about the US Foods Scholars program and the newest recipients visit www.usfoods.com/scholars.

1 National Restaurant Association: 2024 State of the Restaurant Industry Report

