US Foods Now Accepting Applications for $360,000 in Scholarships

ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced that applications for the company’s 2025 US Foods Scholars program are now being accepted through May 12. The company’s signature scholarship program offers 18 need-based scholarships of $20,000 each to students pursuing degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training or hospitality management.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of chefs and head cooks is projected to grow 8% from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average for all occupations1. US Foods Scholars provides an avenue for aspiring young talent to pursue a career in this growing and exciting field. Since its launch, the program has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to nearly 100 students. Program alums have gone on to start their own businesses, work for prestigious restaurant groups, launch baking and pastry careers and be mentored by top chefs across the industry.

“We are thrilled to officially open applications for the 2025 class of US Foods Scholars, a program that supports the next generation of culinary talent in their pursuit of a career in the foodservice industry,” said Lisa Gibbons, vice president of corporate communications, US Foods. “We are honored to continue to fuel the foodservice talent pipeline and encourage students nationwide to apply if they are in need of financial support to fulfill their culinary dreams.”

The US Foods Scholars program is open to all U.S. culinary or hospitality students pursuing a two- or four-year postsecondary degree. The program’s scholarships enable recipients to manage education-related expenses such as tuition, fees, books, supplies and room and board, and provides access to exclusive professional development opportunities, including learning engagements with US Foods experts and participation in customer-facing events.

Beginning today, US Foods, in partnership with Scholarship America, is accepting applications for 12 of the 18 scholarships through an online application portal, available on the company’s website at usfoods.com/scholars. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. CT.

The remaining six scholarships will be facilitated through the company’s partnership with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). US Foods Scholars named through C-CAP are selected from eligible high school seniors with plans to pursue an education in the culinary or hospitality arts at a postsecondary school of their choosing.

To learn more about the US Foods Scholars program visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/scholars.

