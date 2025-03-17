US Foods Offers 18 New Products To Meet Shifting Diner Demands: Spring Scoop 2025

ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced the launch of the company’s Spring 2025 Scoop™ . Building off the exciting momentum of the company generating more than $1 billion in sales for US Foods Exclusive Brands (private label) products launched in Scoop for the first time in 2024, Spring 2025 Scoop highlights 18 new products designed to provide foodservice operators with high quality, innovative, versatile and labor-saving solutions to attract and retain diners while addressing back-of-house inefficiencies.

“We are thrilled to announce that the annual sales of products launched in Scoop™ surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2024,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods . “At US Foods we are committed to bringing our operators more high-quality, innovative products that will enable them to create memorable, differentiated and profitable menu offerings. In this Spring Scoop™ line-up we’re excited to highlight a variety of inventive and authentic flavors along with behind-the-scenes insights into the inspiration and process that our product development experts used to create the products.”

Highlights from Spring 2025 Scoop™ include an authentic beef birria, a non-dairy butter and a Basque cheesecake, all products that are rapidly gaining traction on menus.

Birria, a traditional Mexican beef dish, has already seen 19% growth over the last 12 months and is projected to grow by 114% over the next four years1 . US Foods is responding to this demand by introducing Chef’s Line® All Natural2 Beef Birria , a versatile, labor-saving product infused with a smoky guajillo pepper flavor. To create an authentic flavor profile, US Foods product developers sampled birria everywhere from food trucks to local taquerias. The result is a USDA Choice beef chuck in a rich blend of chilies, spices and orange juice that is highly versatile across a variety of Latin-inspired dishes. The product offers a clean ingredient label that has no ingredients found on the US Foods Unpronounceables List®3 and comes fully cooked to save the operator 60 minutes of labor per case versus making from scratch, making it easier to expand menus without adding kitchen staff.

To drive consistent value that helps operators save on food costs, Glenview Farms® Unsalted Non-dairy Butter fulfills operator needs by providing a plant-based4 , vegan5 option that challenges the perception of what a non-dairy butter looks, feels and tastes like and can be used as a one-to-one substitute for dairy-based butter. With demand for plant-forward products projected to rise by over 55% over the next four years1 , this non-dairy butter was developed through rigorous taste and application-based testing by culinary experts with decades of experience. From baking to frying, the product delivers the perfect balance of the right taste and ideal texture across applications. This butter is Non-GMO Project certified and is part of the responsibly sourced US Foods Serve Good® portfolio of private label products, which also achieved record-breaking sales, surpassing $1 billion in 2024 for the first time.

Basque cheesecake is projected to grow 183% on U.S. menus over the next four years1 , presenting a prime opportunity for operators to marry global flavors with a beloved dessert on their menus. US Foods product developers crafted the Chef’s Line® Basque Cheesecake to deliver a consistent experience every time with a signature rich, soft and creamy texture that is a trademark of this sublime dessert originally from Spain’s Basque region. With ingredients such as cream cheese, whipping cream, sugar and eggs, the cheesecake offers a clean ingredient label that has no ingredients found on the US Foods Unpronounceables List®3 and will save the operator 60 minutes of labor per case versus making the items from scratch.

To view the full line up of Spring Scoop™ products, visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/springscoop.

1 Datassential 2024

2 No artificial ingredients. Minimally processed.

3 Processing aids and potential cross-contact during production are not in the scope of this program.

4 Made with ingredients derived from plants, fungi and algae; no animal-derived ingredients. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients.

5 No ingredients of animal origin. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 customer locations and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and more than 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.