USDA Farmers Market Opens for 27th Market Season

WASHINGTON — the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the opening of the USDA Farmers Market for its 27th market season. The annual Friday market will open on Friday, June 7, and run through Friday, October 25.

“From just-picked produce and fresh cut flowers to homemade bread and locally made foods that highlight the agricultural diversity of the Chesapeake Bay region, each year the USDA Farmers Market offers a variety of products and an opportunity for connection between the community and local producers,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning vendors and visitors back for another fun season.”

The USDA Farmers Market also promotes the consumption of healthy fresh produce and other vegetable products through its unique educational program, VegU. The education program uses short educational sessions and live recipe demonstrations to show how to incorporate a variety of fruits and vegetables into meals. The Farmers Market welcomes participants of USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and accepts SNAP/EBT payments.

Since 1995, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has operated the USDA Farmers Market. AMS works to improve marketing opportunities for producers across the country through the combination of research, technical assistance, and grants. Each year, AMS helps hundreds of agricultural food businesses, including farmers markets, food hubs, wholesale markets, retailers, state agencies, community planning organizations, and other agri-food focused groups, enhance their local food marketing efforts.

For more information about the USDA Farmers Market and to stay up to date on upcoming events, please visit www.usda.gov/farmersmarket.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.