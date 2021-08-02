USHBC Patron Study Showcases Consumer Demand for Blueberries at Foodservice

The best way to understand what foodservice patrons want to see on menus is to ask them. So, we did! USHBC surveyed 1,000+ consumers to get a better understanding of how they want to see blueberries menued across all types of restaurants.

From sweet to savory and breakfast to dinner (and everything in between), we got the scoop on exactly what patrons want, uncovering key insights such as:

73% of patrons believe blueberries make a dish more appealing.

70% indicate a willingness to pay more for dishes that include blueberries.

72% say blueberries make a dish healthier.

