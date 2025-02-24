Vaaniy Foods Brand Porotta Catering Pack Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk

Product Frozen Porotta Catering Pack
Issue Food – Allergen – Milk
What to do Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Distribution Ontario
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
