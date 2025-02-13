Vallarta Supermarkets Expands Use of RELEX Solutions for AI-Powered Pricing and Promotion Optimization

Regional grocer advances pricing and promotions with AI, focusing on customer service, margin protection, growth, and improved planning efficiency



ATLANTA — Vallarta Supermarkets, a leading regional grocer known for offering fresh, authentic food, has expanded their use of RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to include advanced pricing and promotion planning optimization. Last year, Vallarta selected RELEX to implement space and assortment planning across its 56 stores and over 30,000 SKUs. Building on this foundation, Vallarta’s expansion with RELEX will bring enhanced accuracy to their pricing strategies and boost sales and profitability.

Before selecting RELEX, Vallarta managed pricing and promotions through a legacy system. This expansion is a crucial step in their modernization journey, allowing the grocer to streamline processes, increase planning efficiency, and adapt to the challenges of today’s competitive landscape with greater agility. The AI-driven solution will enable Vallarta to evaluate pricing and promotional scenarios in advance, align with their goals for sustainable growth, and ultimately deliver even greater value to their customers.

“At Vallarta, providing fresh, authentic food to our communities is central to our mission. Expanding our use of RELEX allows us to enhance pricing and promotions with greater accuracy, delivering customer value while protecting our margins,” said John Sellers, SVP of Merchandising, Vallarta Supermarkets. “This decision is an important part of our growth, giving us the insights we need to make smarter decisions in pricing and promotions. We’re confident RELEX will support our sustainable growth and enable us to keep meeting our shoppers’ evolving needs.”

RELEX will empower Vallarta to set flexible, data-driven pricing strategies that protect margins and align with market conditions, while seamlessly managing and optimizing promotions from start to finish. By analyzing past promotions, strategically planning future campaigns, and maximizing revenue potential, Vallarta will be able to run each promotion with precision and effectiveness. With the RELEX unified solution, Vallarta Supermarkets will deepen cross-team collaboration within merchandising, sharpen their competitive edge, and uphold their mission to deliver authentic, high-quality products to the communities they serve.

“We’re pleased to build on our work and collaborative partnership with Vallarta, enabling them to navigate the evolving demands of grocery retail through our AI-powered pricing and promotions solutions,” said Keith Adams, SVP, North America, RELEX Solutions. “Vallarta’s extended use of RELEX highlights the value of a unified merchandising solution including space, pricing and promotions optimization solutions. As they implement advanced pricing strategies, Vallarta is set to lift their bottom line and deliver even greater value to their customers. We look forward to supporting Vallarta as they leverage these new capabilities for continued success.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/