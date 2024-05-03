Ventura Foods To Acquire DYMA Brands

Transaction Expands Ventura Foods’ Manufacturing Capabilities and Broadens Product Portfolio

BREA, Calif. — Ventura Foods, a food manufacturing and innovation company specializing in custom and branded products for restaurants and retailers, has reached an agreement to acquire DYMA Brands.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control and bulk condiments, seasonings, and dry blend mixes for the foodservice industry. It has more than 500 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in Bremen, Georgia; Duluth, Georgia; Bondurant, Iowa; and Visalia, California.

All DYMA Brands employees and manufacturing locations will be acquired as part of the transaction. The DYMA Brands company will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventura Foods.

“DYMA Brands is an ideal fit for Ventura Foods and represents an exciting next chapter of strategic growth for our company,” said Chris Furman, President and CEO of Ventura Foods. “This purchase allows us to better support our customers with added production and distribution capabilities and an expanded product portfolio. We are excited to welcome the talented DYMA Brands team and look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

“While it’s clear that DYMA Brands and Ventura Foods share capabilities, what’s most noteworthy is the companies’ shared philosophy on corporate culture that uniquely positioned Ventura Foods to prevail in this transaction,” said Bill Goetz, President & CEO of DYMA Brands. “We are geared up to ensure a seamless transition with the Ventura Foods team.”

BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal advisor to Ventura Foods. Moelis & Company, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Mayer Brown, LLP served as legal advisor to DYMA Brands and Kayne Anderson.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Ventura Foods

Ventura Foods, LLC is a leading producer of exclusive products, ready-to-go solutions, and consumer brands in the dressings, sauces, mayonnaises, shortenings, and oils categories. Their customers include foodservice companies, restaurants, and retailers in over 70 countries. A privately held joint venture of CHS, Inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ventura Foods manufactures products in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Philippines. For more information, visit venturafoods.com.

About DYMA Brands

Dyma Brands Holdings, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leader in liquid portion control and bulk condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef’s Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.