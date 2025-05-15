Vermont Smoke & Cure Announces Major Retail Expansion with Walmart, Kroger, and Giant

Premium meat snack brand secures placement in over 1,500 new retail locations nationwide

HINESBURG, Vermont – Vermont Smoke & Cure, the acclaimed maker of artisanal smoked meat products, announced a nationwide expansion, securing new partnerships with Walmart and Giant Food, while substantially growing its presence in Kroger stores. This multi-retailer expansion represents the largest distribution growth in the company’s history, bringing its premium meat snacks to millions of new consumers in the second quarter of 2025.

“This expansion across three major retail partners marks a transformative moment for Vermont Smoke & Cure,” said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. “Combined with our recent Costco Northeast Division growth, we’re bringing our handcrafted products to more consumers than ever before, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship.”

The expansion includes:

Walmart : Vermont Smoke & Cure products will be available in 400 Walmart locations beginning in May, featuring the Customer Favorites Variety Pack and 6-count 1oz Premium Beef and Original meat sticks.

Kroger : More than 1,000 Kroger stores nationwide will feature dedicated racks in the meat department, showcasing 3oz Turkey Pepperoni and BBQ mini sticks, along with 6-count 1oz Premium Beef sticks.

Giant Food: The brand is expanding its presence in 146 Giant stores, with 1oz sticks, 3oz mini sticks pouches, and select 6-count 1oz sticks featured in aisle and on dedicated racks near the meat department.

This retail expansion comes on the heels of Vermont Smoke & Cure’s recently announced growth within Costco’s Northeast Division, which introduced the brand’s new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick to Costco members across the region.

“Our products’ exceptional dollar and unit velocity metrics have fueled interest from major retailers seeking premium meat snack options that don’t compromise on quality or taste,” added Schafer. “Our commitment to handcrafting premium, slow-cooked meat snacks resonates with today’s consumers who prioritize high-quality protein snacks with clean ingredients.”

Vermont Smoke & Cure products maintain the brand’s strict quality standards, using meats free from antibiotics and added hormones, with no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. Each meat stick is crafted in small batches, slow-cooked for over 18 hours, and smoked with real hardwood chips in the company’s Vermont smokehouse.

“We never cut corners—it’s just not in our nature,” said Schafer. “The idea of using sub-standard meat or rushing our process offends the very fiber of our being. Our retail partners appreciate our commitment to craftsmanship, and consumers recognize the difference in every bite.”

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been handcrafting premium, slow-cooked meat snacks in their Vermont smokehouse. The brand continues to innovate while staying true to its Vermont heritage and values.

For more information about Vermont Smoke & Cure and its products, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.

ABOUT VERMONT SMOKE & CURE

