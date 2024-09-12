Viral Shukla from Cornell University Takes Over as President of Institute of Food Technologists Student Association

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is proud to announce that Viral Shukla from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, has taken over as President of the Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) effective September 1, 2024. He replaces Chapman University’s Luuvan Hoang, who has moved into the role of IFTSA Immediate Past President. Each president serves a one-year term.

Shukla is a PhD candidate in food science and technology at Cornell University where he is working to turn food waste streams into value-added food products. At Cornell, he serves as the president of the of the Food Science Product Development Club. In his seven years as an IFT member, he has served in numerous volunteer positions and has participated in multiple competitions, including the IFTSA Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Competition, the IFTSA & Mars Product Development Competition, as well as the IFTSA College Bowl.

He received his undergraduate degree in food science and technology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (where he was recognized as Leader of the Year by the Don B. Huntley College of Agriculture) and he holds a degree in Culinology® under the requirements of the Research Chef’s Association.

“IFT has been with me every step of my journey and has helped me grow as a scientist and leader. I look forward to shaping the future of IFTSA and ensuring that IFT is a community for all students in the science of food. You belong here at IFT,” said Shukla.

Meanwhile, Jana Schreuder from Stellenbosch University in South Africa has assumed the role of IFTSA President-elect and will become IFT President when her one-year term starts on September 1, 2025. She is the first President-elect from a non-U.S. institution in the history of the IFTSA. A graduate student, Schreuder is currently a Harry Crossley research fellow at Stellenbosch investigating the use of near-infrared hyperspectral imaging for rapid pathogen detection as she pursues making food production systems safer, less wasteful, and more effective.

In 2023, she was the recipient of Stellenbosch University’s prestigious Rector’s Award for Excellent Achievement in the Academic Excellence category.

“I am extremely excited to be working alongside Viral and Luuvan in the IFTSA Office of the President. Viral is a strategic leader and I am excited to learn from him,” said Schreuder. “I think IFTSA is in excellent hands with Viral in the presidential seat and I am excited to see what he can accomplish for our student members during his term.”

For more information on IFTSA, go to ift.org/community/students.

About Institute of Food Technologists Student Association

The Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) is a student-governed community of more than 2,000 IFT members spanning 62 Chapters in 60 countries. IFTSA’s vision of a global community of inspired and informed students who are prepared for a future in food drives its mission to enrich the academic experience and empower students to thrive individually and together. To prepare the future and celebrate the community, IFTSA provides opportunities beyond the classroom and lab, grows student networks to facilitate meaningful and lasting connections, as well as includes and promotes diverse perspectives and backgrounds to foster a culture of belonging. For more information, visit ift.org/community/students.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of over 11,000 individual members from more than 90 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and innovate to advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science and innovation is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.