Visionary Meals Launches Retail Partnership Program to Bring Healthy, Ready-to-Eat Meals Closer to Communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Visionary Meals, a Columbus-based leader in chef-prepared, locally sourced meals, is excited to announce the launch of its Retail Partnership Program, a new initiative designed to make healthy eating more convenient and accessible. This program builds on Visionary Meals’ commitment to simplifying nutrition by offering ready-to-eat, high-quality meals in retail locations throughout the greater Columbus area.

Since its founding in 2018 on a family farm in Granville, Ohio, Visionary Meals has become a trusted name in providing healthy, chef-prepared meals to individuals and families. With a focus on locally sourced ingredients and unmatched quality, Visionary Meals has grown from a meal prep service into a brand synonymous with convenience, nutrition, and care. The launch of this retail partnership is another step in fulfilling its mission to meet people where they already are, making it easier than ever to live and eat well.

“At Visionary Meals, we’ve always been about more than just delivering food—we’re about delivering a lifestyle of health and connection,” said Josh Link, Owner and CEO of Visionary Meals. “This new program allows us to reach more people by bringing our meals to the places they already frequent, whether it’s their gym, salon, chiropractor, or local corner store.”

Through the Retail Partnership Program, Visionary Meals partners with businesses to offer ready-to-eat meals in branded refrigerators, provided at no cost. Visionary Meals handles all logistics, including delivery, restocking, and equipment maintenance, allowing partners to add a new revenue stream with minimal effort while giving their customers an easy and reliable way to maintain their healthy lifestyles.

“Launching this program exclusively in the greater Columbus area is a natural extension of our roots and our commitment to supporting local communities,” Link added. “Whether you’re a business owner looking to enhance your offerings or a consumer seeking convenience without compromising on quality, Visionary Meals is here to make healthy eating easier than ever.”

With a proven track record of quality and service, Visionary Meals is positioned to bring value to both businesses and consumers through this program. For businesses, it offers an effortless way to cater to the increasing demand for grab-and-go healthy options. For consumers, it’s another way Visionary Meals is simplifying life—by meeting their needs where they live, work, and play.

To learn more about Visionary Meals’ Retail Partnership Program or explore how you can get involved, visit visionarymeals.com or contact the team at info@visionarymeals.com.

About Visionary Meals

Founded in 2018 on a family farm in Granville, Ohio, Visionary Meals specializes in chef-prepared, locally sourced meals that make healthy eating accessible and convenient. With a focus on quality and community, Visionary Meals continues to deliver on its mission of creating meaningful connections and generational impact through food.