Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – Skylight ROW DTLA ChainFEST LA Welcomes Volkswagen as a Partner, Offering VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Condiment. Tasting Tickets on Sale Now. Tasting Tickets Begin at $99.99. Register Now at www.ChainFEST.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA — Volkswagen (VW), celebrated for its iconic automobiles and innovative spirit, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with ChainFEST LA that brings its exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand to American shores for the first time. Listed as an official Volkswagen part-number 00010 ZDK-259-101-this unique currywurst condiment was originally created in Volkswagen’s German plants in 1996 as a sauce for VW’s famous currywurst sausage.

Beloved by employees in Germany, the tomato condiment has achieved cult status within the automotive community due to its deep connection to VW’s heritage. In honor of Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary in America, this iconic condiment was available for a limited time to the public and quickly sold out. However, it will be featured at ChainFEST LA, providing American consumers with another opportunity to experience the product.

Previously available only to VW employees, the VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand has long been celebrated for its distinctive spiced curry flavor and its ties to VW’s storied brand. ChainFEST LA, known for its innovative approach to blending celebrated brands with standout flavors and pop-culture moments, is the perfect venue to showcase this unique condiment. The festival, set for October 5th at Skylight ROW DTLA, will feature the VW condiment alongside a curated selection of gourmet chain food experiences.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever. Following a sold-out debut last year, which attracted more than 5,000 attendees and numerous celebrities for a day of epic eating and nostalgia, ChainFEST LA will present an expanded lineup of participating brands and experiences. Under the culinary direction of Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, attendees will enjoy reimagined classic dishes, exclusive previews of new menu items, and a chance to savor discontinued fan favorites.

This collaboration between Volkswagen and ChainFEST LA exemplifies the synergy between great brands and exceptional taste. By merging VW’s rich heritage with ChainFEST’s expertise in creating memorable food experiences, this partnership brings a unique flavor journey to the forefront of pop culture.

ChainFEST LA, co-founded by BJ Novak and recently enhanced by supermodel and food personality Chrissy Teigen as a strategic advisor and investor, continues to push the envelope in blending iconic brands with exceptional food experiences.

Tasting tickets for this exclusive event are on sale now, starting at $99.99. Don’t miss your chance to taste the VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand and celebrate Volkswagen’s legacy. Register at www.ChainFEST.com to secure your spot.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s largest producers of passenger cars and Europe’s largest automaker. Visit Volkswagen at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About ChainFEST LA

ChainFEST LA is the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, celebrated for its inventive fusion of iconic brands and extraordinary culinary moments. Co-founded by BJ Novak and recently joined by Chrissy Teigen as a strategic advisor and investor, ChainFEST LA offers an unparalleled experience by bringing together celebrated brands and exceptional flavors for a memorable event.