Wakefern Appoints Two New Vice Presidents

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners, announced the promotion of Laura Kind to Vice President of Brand Strategy and welcomed Ranjana Choudhry as Vice President of Advertising and Social Media.

Laura Kind has quickly built a strong track record since joining Wakefern in December 2018 as Director of Own Brands Marketing and Packaging. She was pivotal in driving the successful design, positioning and launch of Wakefern’s newest own brand offerings, Bowl & Basket and Paperbird.

In her new role, Kind will oversee strategic brand management for the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners, and work to uniquely differentiate these banners in the marketplace, shape the brand identities and ensure connectivity in all customer facing initiatives.

Prior to joining Wakefern, Kind was Director of Brand at Jet.com, a Walmart e-commerce company, where she built the company’s private label brand, winning several awards for its packaging and design. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue. Kind has a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University.

Ranjana Choudhry joined Wakefern in March and brings more than 25 years of experience as a global marketing and communications leader to her new role at Wakefern. She will lead the Advertising and Social Media divisions to develop marketing and digital content strategies that harness the brands’ iconic promotions, and also introduce fresh, new campaigns across advertising and digital channels.

Choudhry began her career with Grey Advertising, a global marketing communications agency. She relocated to New York while working for WPP, a multinational advertising agency where she led more than 400 team members in 220 countries across Asia, India, Africa, Eurasia, Europe, Latin America and North America for Colgate-Palmolive’s brands. Choudhry has a Master’s in Philosophy of Advertising from Delhi School of Economics and a Master of Commerce in Marketing from Shri Ram College of Commerce in India. She completed her Bachelor of Commerce from Jesus & Mary College, also in India.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 51 members who today independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.