Wakefern Food Corp. Announces Local Produce Supplier Summit

New Jersey-Based Supermarket Cooperative Issues Open Call to Local Farmers and Growers with Special Summit Planned for July 9 at New Jersey Convention & Expo Center



Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is seeking local farmers to join its network of suppliers and participate in a Produce Local Supplier Summit on July 9. The application process to join the summer summit and be considered as a Wakefern supplier kicks off on April 22, 2025 through the RangeMe platform, and farmers and growers who apply should be based in the Northeast.

As part of its long commitment to sourcing locally grown produce, Wakefern is seeking to expand its network of local and regional farmers and producers. The latest supplier summit will provide farmers and growers with a unique opportunity to showcase their produce and products, connect with Wakefern and ShopRite produce procurement teams and explore other potential retail partnerships with summit attendees. Applicants who qualify through RangeMe will be invited by Wakefern to join the networking summit July 9 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ. The one-day event will also include special presentations by Wakefern leaders in produce sourcing and quality assurance, panels with Wakefern members who operate ShopRite stores, and industry leaders and local suppliers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to do “speed meetings” with existing growers to learn more about what it’s like to work with Wakefern.

“Wakefern’s Produce Local Supplier Summit is another way to help small- and mid-size local growers bring their fresh produce to our stores. ShopRite stores are owned and operated by families who belong to our supermarket cooperative and live and work in the communities where their stores operate. We want local farmers and growers to know we are here and committed to being farm fresh. We want to work with them,” said Mark Van Buskirk, Group Vice President of Fresh for Wakefern.

The application process for the summit opens April 22 and runs through May 30. Applicants are encouraged to share their brand or product’s origin story as part of the application process for the supplier summit.

Local farmers and growers should also be headquartered in states where Wakefern supermarket banners operate including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. A team at Wakefern will consider the RangeMe applications and meet with the potential new growers at or before the July 9 summit. Produce growers set to attend and participate in panels at the summit include Hudson River Fruit Distributors, Minkus Family Farms, Frank Donio Inc., and The Masser Family of Companies.

Wakefern is known for supporting local businesses and brands, and supplier summits are in line with the cooperative’s mission to help small businesses succeed in a big business world. Wakefern has hosted similar supplier summits in the past to find new locally made products and suppliers for its award-winning private label lines Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry. Past winners have provided new store brand sauces, spices and even restaurant-quality frozen meals with vegetarian, plant-based and gluten-free options.

To be considered for the latest supplier summit, applicants must fill out the RangeMe application online. For more information and to complete an application, visit the RangeMe application link.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families that today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.