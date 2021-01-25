Wakefern Food Corp. Enhances Grocery eCommerce with CitrusAd for Retail Media

NEW YORK–Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, has launched CitrusAd’s retail media technology for sponsored products and display ads across their ecommerce platform. CitrusAd’s deep understanding and first-hand knowledge of retail grocery drives innovation and helps retailers and CPG brands become more agile at a time when grocery ecommerce is growing rapidly.

Using the CitrusAd technology, Wakefern can offer brands the ability to launch sponsored product campaigns and display media across its desktop and mobile web ecommerce platforms to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

Online grocery was fast tracked by nearly 10 years during the first three months of 2020, when more customers turned to online shopping during the onset of the pandemic. This rapid growth in online grocery shopping is driving retailers to offer more digital ad technology and shopping experiences that are tailored to appeal to individual shopper needs.

Increased consumer demand combined with the integration of CitrusAd technology will provide significant advertising opportunities for CPG companies that leverage the CitrusAd platform. CitrusAd makes sure their brands have greater online visibility at the point of purchase, and greater return on ad spend (ROAS) across multiple retailers. Wakefern’s retailer members and brands, meanwhile, receive full transparency and ROI measurement of their activity by accessing the real-time reporting dashboard in the CitrusAd platform.

Wakefern’s cooperative members independently own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

“We are working with leading technology partners like CitrusAd, whose solutions add value across our platforms,” said Elizabeth Goodbread, director of digital commerce for Wakefern. “The CitrusAd platform is scalable, easy to integrate and will enable CPG brands to boost their sales online in a relevant and meaningful manner that also makes the shopping experience more convenient for our shoppers.”

The real-time relevancy engine that CitrusAd developed enables retailers and their brands to place products and banners ads in a non-intrusive, organic way to enhance a customer’s online shopping journey. The level of personalization increases the effectiveness of retail media and sales for CPG brands.

Agencies and brands understand more than ever, particularly in today’s pandemic world, that online shelf space and their presence in ecommerce matters. Being in the top positions influences online market share growth and absolutely influences in-store sales.

CitrusAd CEO Brad Moran stated, “We are delighted to partner with a leading grocery retailer such as Wakefern and play our part in their exciting retail media strategy. Our aim is to support and empower retailers like Wakefern to succeed on their respective retail media journeys. Our role as a true partner is to be flexible and provide retailers with our IP and technology to streamline and suit their particular needs. In the current pandemic world we find ourselves in, retail media is a fantastic opportunity for successful online retailers.”

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since launching in 2017, CitrusAd has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product and banner ad platform. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 22 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform to create more personal shopping experiences and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit https://www.citrusad.com