Wakefern Picks Huge For Digital Brand Strategy Account

Wakefern Food Corp, a cooperative of grocery stores including brands such as ShopRite, Price Rite, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway and Gourmet Garage, has selected Huge as its digital branding agency of record.

Huge will help Wakefern evolve its omnichannel customer experience and build out its digital branding as more grocery shopping goes online. The agency, which beat out seven agencies for the account, declined to comment on the account size.

The review came following Wakefern expanding its portfolio with the acquisitions of Gourmet Garage in 2019 and five Fairway stores in New York and New Jersey in March 2020. Laura Kind, who joined Wakefern about two years ago to head up the group’s new brand strategy team, aims to ensure that, as the portfolio grows, Wakefern’s branding and customer experience is consistent both on and offline.

