Wakefern Teams Up with S4RB to Build Data Collection Portal

KEASBEY, NJ — Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States, is teaming up with Solutions for Retail Brands (S4RB), a global, consulting-led software business, to provide new information sharing software for Wakefern and its own brand vendors.

S4RB’s Affinity platform for Wakefern will allow the retailer to use a proprietary online portal and database to provide real-time data and analytics, enabling Wakefern to collaborate with new and existing vendor partners, and continue to grow its own brand portfolio.

The platform will integrate with existing Wakefern systems through all stages of its private brand process, from development and launch of new products, to product sales and post-purchase review.

“We are excited to join forces with Solutions for Retail Brands (S4RB), and are confident the new platform will help us continue to elevate our own brand lines – and ultimately benefit our cooperative, retail members and shoppers,” said Chris Skyers, vice president of Own Brands at Wakefern. “We believe this will accelerate our ability to continually create innovative products that offer incredible quality and value for our customers.”

In November, Wakefern launched two new signature store brands, Bowl & Basket and Paperbird, which are available at ShopRite and select other banners in the cooperative. The launch kicked off a transformation of the supermarket’s own brands with newly designed and carefully crafted products that are anticipated to include over 3,500 newly branded products by the end of 2021.

The newest lines consist of Bowl & Basket, food products that pair thoughtfully selected ingredients at budget-friendly prices, and Paperbird, a new line of effective and beautifully designed household products that look as good as they clean. Wakefern’s own brand portfolio also includes Wholesome Pantry, which was introduced in 2016, and has free-from and organic lines.

“This new software will help Wakefern identify the best and most innovative suppliers, and work with them to deliver on brand strategy,” said James Butcher, CEO of S4RB. “This platform allows Wakefern to work with suppliers as one team with improved communications, information sharing and support.”

