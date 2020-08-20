Walmart Canada and Condor Properties Break Ground on Newest and Highest Volume Distribution Centre in Vaughan

VAUGHAN, ON – Walmart Canada and Condor Properties broke ground on a signature brand new state-of-the-art distribution centre in Vaughan, Ontario.

On the heels of announcing a major $3.5 billion investment into all aspects of the business, Walmart’s new facility is a next generation 550,000 square foot distribution centre located at 11110 Jane Street (Jane St. and Teston Road).

When the modern facility is operational in 2024, the site will handle ambient general merchandise and food products. More than 70 million cases of Canadians’ favourite products from more than 3,000 suppliers, including big brands to small businesses, will flow through this distribution centre annually – the highest volume of any Walmart facility in the country. The project is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs in Vaughan and benefit the local economy.

The new facility in Vaughan is in addition to a brand new 300,000 square foot distribution centre currently under construction in Surrey, British Columbia. Walmart is also renovating an existing distribution centre in Cornwall, Ontario.

The distribution centres are part of a suite of investments Walmart Canada is making to generate significant growth and to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart’s customers. The investment over the next five years will lead to the use of advanced technologies working alongside associates in a state-of the-art facility to move products as quickly as possible.

QUOTES

“This is a very exciting time for Walmart Canada and our customers across the country. Our new distribution centre is going to be a world-class facility, which will help us grow and make our business better and simpler for our customers,” said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. “These are challenging times for everyone, but we are investing for growth because we believe in Ontario and Canada’s future and are proud to do business in this great country.”

“We are honoured to work with Walmart Canada to build a next generation distribution centre that will set a new industry standard,” said Angelo De Gasperis, Founder and Principal, Condor Properties. “This project is a big undertaking, but also a shining example of teamwork, commitment and a solution-driven approach. We are excited about the opportunities this distribution centre will bring to the community and we wish to acknowledge the efforts of the City of Vaughan, the Regional Municipality of York and the Province of Ontario for their support in making our shared vision a reality.”

“I want to thank companies like Walmart who are doing their part to keep their doors open, their shelves stocked and their employees and customers safe during these unprecedented times,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “As our province charts a path to recovery, we welcome significant investments like the one Walmart is making in Vaughan, which will create more jobs, get more people back to work, and help our economy recover and grow again.”

“I want to express my warmest and sincerest gratitude to Walmart Canada for choosing to build its new distribution centre here in Vaughan,” said Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua. “This facility represents an important investment in our city’s future and will bring innovation and jobs to our growing community. Condor Properties continues to play a significant and meaningful role in the development of our city. Despite the universal challenges presented by COVID-19, Vaughan’s local economy remains competitive, strong and resilient. Key economic development projects like this will ensure continued sustainable economic growth.”

“As the third largest business community in Ontario, York Region is proud to be a top destination of choice for growth and investment,” said York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “Located in the heart of one of York Region’s four urban centres, Walmart has made a great choice for its business, its employees and their families.”

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a growing chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada’s extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Condor Properties

Condor Properties is a privately owned Vaughan based real estate development company related to the Con-Drain Group of companies. Condor’s principals have over 70 years of experience in land development with core assets presently in the millions of square feet with an inventory of over 100 high quality buildings strategically located throughout Greater Toronto and surrounding areas.