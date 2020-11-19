Walmart Canada Expands Partnership With Focal Systems

SAN FRANCISCO– Focal Systems Inc., the industry leader in retail automation solutions, announced today that Walmart Canada has expanded their partnership with Focal. Focal deploys shelf cameras throughout the store to provide automated detection of out-of-stocks, low inventory and planogram compliance which drives higher on-shelf availability and operational efficiency.

“With the advances Focal has made with their technology solution, we’re ready to expand the partnership and deploy shelf-cameras in more stores,” said Sam Wankowski, Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada. “We’re always striving for more ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers. Focal is helping us use technology to improve our on-shelf customer availability, so our customers can find what they are looking for, each time they choose to shop in-store with us.”

Upon continued KPI success, Focal’s out-of-stock solution will be expanded to additional stores nationally in 2021 as part of Walmart Canada’s recent $3.5 billion investment in technology for store transformation.

Customers are time-strapped and they’re conscious of making multiple shopping trips to the store. They’re turning to Walmart to meet their one-stop shopping needs. Focal’s technology helps ensure more products are available on the shelf for Walmart customers when they want them.

“We set out with a mission to automate and optimize brick and mortar retail. By working with the world class operators at Walmart, we’ve been able to refine our technology to deliver unparalleled insight into product availability and how their stores perform,” said Francois Chaubard, CEO, Focal Systems. “We are honored to partner with Walmart and appreciate the opportunity to expand our deployment in order to deliver meaningful financial results to their stores.”

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada’s extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media– Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Focal Systems

Focal Systems, the industry leader in retail automation solutions, was founded in 2015 with a very clear mission statement: automate and optimize brick and mortar retail. The Focal team is comprised of retail operations experts with decades of leadership experience at the top retailers in the world, as well as, experts who have built AI solutions for major technology companies. Together, they built the next generation operating system for brick and mortar retail which is in use with retailers around the world. For more information please visit www.focal.systems and Focal’s social media – Twitter and LinkedIn