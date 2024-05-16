Walmart Canada Will Give $1 Million to Support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Across the Country

MISSISSAUGA, ON — Children’s Miracle Network has launched its 30th annual spring fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada in support of Canada’s kids, families, and their local children’s hospitals. From May 9 to June 2, Canadians are invited to participate by donating in-store or online at Walmart.ca. Donations made in-store during the campaign by Walmart customers and associates stay local to support the children’s hospitals in their community.

“30 years of support from Walmart Canada has made an incredible impact in the future of children’s healthcare across the country,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “Since Walmart came to Canada in 1994, more than $215 million has been raised to support local children’s hospitals. Walmart is the single largest corporate contributor to children’s healthcare in Canada, and this ongoing support has enabled research and new treatments, provided lifesaving equipment and helped to create specialized healing environments.”

As in past years, Walmart Canada is kick-starting this special 30thanniversary campaign with a donation of $1 million, building on the more than $215 million Walmart Canada has raised and donated to Children’ Miracle Network since 1994.

“As Walmart celebrates 30 years in Canada, we want to recognize and celebrate the partners who have been with us since the beginning, like Children’s Miracle Network,” said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. “Together, over three decades, we’ve made an incredible impact on children’s healthcare across the country. We remain focused on bettering the lives of children and we look forward to a very successful campaign.”

This year’s campaign theme is designed to celebrate the impact of 30 years of support, and features kids who have been patients of the thirteen children’s hospitals in Canada that are supported by Children’s Miracle Network. It highlights kids like Claire, the Alberta Children’s Hospital Champion, who is benefiting from donor-supported technology called Brain Computer Interface.

“In 1994, children like Claire faced incredible obstacles in terms of being able to communicate and engage with the world. Thanks to emerging technology like BCI, Claire and countless other children will be able to unlock their potential,” added Starkman. “From simple things like playing a video game, to operating equipment and even starting her own cooking company, Claire’s Kitchen, this technology really showcases the impact over time that donor funds are making for kids.” To learn more about Claire’s story, please click here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada’s extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children’s Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children’s Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations®.