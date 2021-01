Walmart Inc. said Mark Lore, chief executive of the retail giant’s U.S. e-commerce division, will retire at the end of January after more than four years in the role.

Walmart’s stock fell 1.3% in premarket trading. Lore joined Walmart in September 2016, after the company acquired Jet.com e-commerce site, of which Lore was founder and CEO.

Walmart said Lore will serve as a strategic advisor to Walmart through September 2021.

