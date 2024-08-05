Walmart, Costco Join Major Retailers and Sign onto Grocery Code of Conduct

Walmart and Costco, the two remaining holdouts for the grocery code of conduct, have agreed to join the agreement.

The federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers [in Canada] announced that all major retailers have agreed to join the code of conduct, including Walmart and Costco, which until now had yet to sign onto the agreement.

“After years of work and widespread industry participation, we are pleased to announce that all major retailers have agreed to join the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

