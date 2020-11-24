Walmart de Mexico Says Under Investigation For Antitrust Behavior

Reuters Retail & FoodService November 24, 2020

MEXICO CITY – Walmart’s Mexico unit said on Monday it was notified by Mexico’s federal competition authority that it is being investigated for possible antitrust behavior in the supply and distribution market of wholesale goods and retail of these goods and services.

Walmart de Mexico, or Walmex, said it has always acted in accordance with applicable law and that its participation in the Mexican market has resulted in lower prices for consumers, benefiting poor families especially.

The federal competition authority Cofece said it could not comment on Walmart’s statement.

